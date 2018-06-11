Modern Family star Jackson Odell dies aged 20 The star was found unresponsive at his Tarzana, California, residence

Former Modern Family and The Goldbergs star, Jackson Odell, has passed away aged 20. The star was found unresponsive at his Tarzana, California, residence on Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday. The star's family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Twitter, saying: "The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share.

"Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well," the statement read.

"We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements."

Jackson, whose career also included small roles on iCarly and Arrested Development, was also a singer. His twitter bio described him as "Songwriter/ Guitarist for Film, Television, and me".

His former Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter, was one of the first to pay tribute to the star, writing: "Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family. We didn't talk much as we entered our high school years, but I'm glad I got to spend time with him before his end."

She continued: "Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends."

Fellow actor Charlie De Pew, who starred on The Goldbergs, also mourned his death. "RIP Jackson Odell. I'm so happy that I got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person," he wrote on Twitter.