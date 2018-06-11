Lisa Armstrong looks fabulous on night out in denim mini shorts The makeup artist wore an all-black outfit to her friend's birthday party

Lisa Armstrong was flooded with compliments from her fans after she shared a photo from Saturday night. The BAFTA-winning makeup artist looked fabulous in an all-black outfit, showing off her legs in denim mini shorts and adding a pop of colour to her look with white ankle boots. Lisa, who split from husband Ant McPartlin in January, received praise from her Twitter followers.

"You look AMAZING!! Good for you girl!" one fan replied to Lisa. "You are looking fab @lisaAmakeup lovely pins. Loving your strength," another wrote, while a third commented: "Each day you look more stunning!!! I'm so happy to see you smile!!"

Lisa rocked her Saturday night look

Lisa, who was out celebrating her friend's birthday, captioned her photo: "With the birthday girl!! Such a fun night. #lovemygirls Thanks for coming. #notsogoodtoday?!!" The makeup guru, who works on Strictly Come Dancing and Britain's Got Talent among other shows, also shared a photo of herself and her girlfriends at the garden party, which was catered by butlers in the buff! "Just your average Saturday night!! #Gardenparty #taras50th #girlsnightin," Lisa wrote.

It's been a difficult year for the 41-year-old star, whose split from her husband Ant was announced in January. Lisa has remained strong and dignified since the divorce announcement and has been showing her support for Ant and his best friend Dec by liking and retweeting posts from their official Instagram account. She also still wears her diamond wedding and engagement rings.

The makeup artist had a fun night in with friends

Lisa has also maintained silence during her difficult six months, choosing not to speak publicly about her split. And when Ant was arrested and charged for drink-driving in March, she did not address the incident, but did take to Twitter to respond to fans sending her their best wishes. The MUA liked two tweets; the first one simply read, "Thinking of you today," while the second message read: "Sending you lots of love and hugs, thinking that you could probably do with them today #staystrong."