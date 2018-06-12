Olympic gold medallist Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns in tragic accident: 'We are beyond devastated' The sports star announced the awful news on Instagram

Former Olympic ski racer Bode Miller announced on Monday that he and wife Morgan Beck Miller have tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emmeline, to a tragic accident. "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," he said in the statement which was posted to both of the couple's Instagram accounts. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

Bode and his daughter Emmy in February 2017

Volleyball star Morgan, who also shares a three-year old son, Nash, with her husband, is expecting the couple's third child, due in October this year. Olympian Nate is also father to children Nate, 5, and Dace, 10, from a previous relationship. The loving family often share snaps of their adorable brood on their social media accounts – with Morgan's most recent post being an sweet collage of little Emmy.

Loading the player...

The Orange County Fire Authority told ABC News that they responded to a call on Saturday at approximately 6:30pm. Morgan and Emmy were at a neighbour’s house when the toddler got away, so they went looking for her. Morgan reportedly found her daughter in the pool, jumped in and tried to resuscitate her – when paramedics arrived, she was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but she tragically could not be saved.

After the couple's shock announcement, fans were of course quick to send their condolences. "We are so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family love and courage in this painful time," one fan wrote to Bode, while another said: "I am sorry for your family's loss, Bode. This is horrible what happened to Emmy. My prayers are with the entire Miller family."

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard team wrote on Twitter: "It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of @MillerBode's daughter Emmy. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time."