Davina McCall left devastated after the death of her grandmother

Davina McCall has been left heartbroken following the death of her beloved grandmother Pippy. The devastated presenter took to her social media sites to share the sad news alongside a picture of her grandmother, who has died aged 98. "Our lovely Pippy died peacefully in her sleep on Monday at 98 years old," the TV star wrote. "She was the matriarch of our family. The glue that kept us all together. She was like a mother to me... and a rock for so many people in their times of need."

The former Big Brother host has previously been open about her close relationship with grandmother, who raised her since she was a young child. Davina, 50, added: "It's thanks to her I’ve been raising money for @actionmedres for 41 years, she was a fantastic role model. She was strong, kind, funny, cuddly, clever and she loved music and singing. She was a great mum, sister, auntie, grandma, and a loving and loyal friend." The British presenter concluded the post with: "She was phenomenally intuitive...she could really read people... and used to say 'pippy knows' and she did! Anyone that's read 'lessons' will know how special she was... love you Pippy."

Fans immediately rushed to post their condolences, with one writing: "Bless you, lovely words for what sounds like an incredible and very much loved woman, sorry for your loss." Another said: "Davina so sorry to hear of the loss of your lovely Pippy. What a great innings she had and what a great influence she has had on you and your children’s lives." A third post read: "So sorry for your loss. I hope your memories together, will bring you comfort, at this sad time. It's nice to know, that a part of her will carry on, through all she has taught you."

Davina was raised by her paternal grandparents after her parents split at the age of three. Of her rocky relationship with her own mother, Davina previously said on Jonathan Ross: "She was incapable of mothering so I was always trying to get her to do motherly things. But it never quite happened and it left me yearning for more all the time. I was so confused, I didn’t know how to be around her but I worshipped her and I know she loved me too but not in a conventional way." Meanwhile, Pippy was also a great-grandmother to Davina's three children, Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11.