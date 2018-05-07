Davina McCall on Strictly Come Dancing: 'I'll do it' Wouldn't she be an incredible contestant?

Strictly Come Dancing fans, listen up - Davina McCall has made a very exciting confession! After years of telling producers 'no', she's admitted she'd now love to compete on the dance show – though would wait until her children have flown the nest. Speaking to The Sun's TV Mag, she said: "Strictly Come Dancing kept asking me for quite a long time, but I think they have given up asking now. I would like to do it, though – just not until all my kids have left home. If Strictly still want me when I’m 60 years old, then I’ll do it."

Sporty Davina would be incredible on Strictly!

The presenter, who has three children - Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11 – is still as busy as ever, now returning to her television duties with Channel 4's The 100k Drop, a new daytime version of the original Million Pound Drop. "I’m never retiring," she continued. "You’ll have to prise the microphone out of my dead hand!"

50-year-old Davina split from her husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson in last year, and recently took to Twitter to squash persistent rumours of their settlement. "Just for the record I have not and never will discuss my divorce... money/kids/terms NONE of it with the press, so whatever is out there is not from me (and is rubbish)," she wrote. "This is to protect our kids."

Davina and Matthew announced their split in November 2017

She later told Red Magazine that her experiences of battling addiction, tragically losing her sister and her strained relationship with her mother Florence Kock have helped her deal with the pending divorce. She said: "You need to experience difficulty to learn how to be resilient. If you haven't, the minute you do it will hit you like a freight train as you’ve never been given the tools to deal with it.

"When I think of all the stuff with my mum in my childhood, the drugs and the alcohol, my sister dying… All those make you think, 'Throw anything at me, I'll be OK.' It might be hard, but I do feel I could deal with anything."

