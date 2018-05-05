Strictly's Gorka Marquez posts sweet bedtime snap with Gemma Atkinson: read his soppy message! The couple looked cosier than ever…

Gorka Marquez has admitted his is in his "happy place" whenever he's with Strictly Come Dancing girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, as he posted an adorable couples' selfie of the dancing duo on Friday night. Sharing the photo after Gemma had done a 12-hour charity stint on her radio show raising money for Manchester Children's Hospital, the professional dancer wrote: "I hope after a 12hr radio show today @glouiseatkinson is happy with 12hr of snuggles!! So proud of Gem and the @key103manchester team. #fridaynightcuddles #happyplace."

The couple looked very cosy as they relaxed on Friday night

The couple have been happily sharing their romance since getting together after meeting on the 2017 series of the BBC dance show, splitting their time between Manchester and London. Strictly fans seem to love the match too, with one commenting on the photo: "Gorgeous couple. Your posts together make me smile… it's weird, I don't know you guys but it makes me feel happy seeing that you're happy!!!!"

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals exciting news about the future

Gemma and Gorka finally announced their relationship whilst appearing on the Strictly UK tour, following months of speculation. The soap star recently spoke out about how the romance first started, revealing that she only started dating Gorka once the dance competition was over. "Obviously we worked together, I've known him for six months now," she shared via the Manchester Evening News.

Gemma and Gorka met on the 2017 series of Strictly

MORE: Claudia Winkleman has just announced some major Strictly Come Dancing news

"During the show we only saw each other at weekends and everyone was saying, 'oh they're together' - but we genuinely weren't. We just went for coffee and stuff on Sundays, not every Sunday - you can't get to know someone just by seeing them at weekends." She added: "It was only when the tour started that we saw each other all the time and we thought, 'oh ok this could work', and it did, and it does so far!"