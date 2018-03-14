Are Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez living together one month after confirming relationship? The Strictly lovebirds have been flaunting their romance on social media

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have fuelled speculation that they have moved in together. The Strictly couple confirmed their relationship last month after weeks of rumours, and have since been flaunting their romance on social media. But it's the professional dancer's latest post which has left many wondering whether they are also now living together, with Gorka sharing a rather candid snap of the pair in bed together. In the caption, he teased: "Shall we watch a movie Gorka? Yeah ok then... 20 mins later @glouiseatkinson 4am starts are tough!"

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez posed for this sweet bed selfie

Fans immediately posted sweet comments with one writing: "You guys are adorable! So happy you found each other! Long may it last!" Another said: "Ahh bless you two. You are the most gorgeous couple I have seen for a while. It's so so lovely." A third post read: "Aww so cute! There’s nothing like falling asleep cuddled up." Gemma, 33, and Gorka, 27, were first linked during last year's Strictly - they both reached the final, but Gorka was partnered up with Alexandra Burke, while Gemma was with pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

The soap star recently spoke out about how the romance first started, revealing that she only started dating Gorka once the BBC dance competition was over. "Obviously we worked together, I've known him for six months now," she shared, via Manchester Evening News. "During the show we only saw each other at weekends and everyone was saying, 'oh they're together' - but we genuinely weren't. We just went for coffee and stuff on Sundays, not every Sunday - you can't get to know someone just by seeing them at weekends." She added: "It was only when the tour started that we saw each other all the time and we thought, 'oh ok this could work', and it did, and it does so far!"

When quizzed about what attracted her to Gorka, the actress replied: "He's very funny, I like the fact that he's funny. He makes me laugh and because he's in London and I'm in Manchester I think that's a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other." She continued: "When you're working with someone it's very convenient and easy - I'm very aware of that. When you're separated that's when you have to make the effort."

