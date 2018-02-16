Gemma Atkinson finally confirms romance with Strictly's Gorka Marquez with romantic snap The Strictly stars are officially dating!

It's been one of the worst kept secrets in Strictly Come Dancing history, but Gemma Atkinson has finally confirmed her romance with professional dancer Gorka Marquez. The couple, who have jetted off on holiday together, shared a series of loved-up pictures as they celebrated their first Valentine's Day together. In one photo, which sees the pair embracing in front of the sea, the former Emmerdale actress gushed in the caption: "Here's to many more kid. Happy Valentine's Day @gorka_marquez." Gorka, 27, also posted the same snap and said: "Happy Valentine's day! @glouiseatkinson."

Gemma Atkinson has officially confirmed her relationship with Gorka Marquez

Gemma, 33, also took to her Instagram Stories to share a candid moment between herself and her boyfriend as she lusted over a chocolate brownie. She also posted a photo of the pair looking into each other's eyes while sipping a cocktail, which actress captioned: "To us! Cheers." The lovebirds have grown increasingly close in recent months after meeting on last year's Strictly Come Dancing - even though Gorka was partnered up with Alexandra Burke and Gemma with pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

The Strictly stars are on holiday together

Earlier this month, the two went public with their relationship after Gorka posted a sweet selfie during a rare night out in Nottingham. In the caption, he teased: "You say what...?" The affectionate picture saw Gemma nuzzling her face in Gorka's neck. Just a few weeks/months? earlier, Gemma had refuted romance rumours, claiming that they were "just friends," telling The Sunday Mirror: "I don't think anything of it. I know what's going on in my life so whatever everyone else wants to think I just let them think it because I know."

