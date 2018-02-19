Gemma Atkinson reveals how romance with Strictly's Gorka Marquez started The Strictly couple confirmed their relationship last week

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her relationship with Gorka Marquez for the first time. The stars, who appeared on last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing together, only started dating once the BBC show had ended, as they embarked on the Strictly tour of the UK. Having recently returned from a romantic sunshine holiday with Gorka, Gemma was back at work on her Key 103 breakfast show on Monday - and her co-hosts Mike Toolan and Matt Haslam were quick to grill her about her new romance.

"Obviously we worked together I've known him for six months now," she shared via Manchester Evening News. "During the show we only saw each other at weekends everyone was saying 'oh they're together' but we genuinely weren't. We just went for coffee and stuff on Sundays, not every Sunday, you can't get to know someone just by seeing them at weekends." She added: "It was only when the tour started that we saw each other all the time and we thought oh ok this could work, and it did, and it does so far!"

When quizzed about what attracted her to Gorka, the soap star replied: "He's very funny, I like the fact that he's funny he makes me laugh and because he's in London and I'm in Manchester I think that's a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other." She continued: "When you're not working with someone it's very convenient and easy I'm very aware of that and when you're separated that's when you have to make the effort and it's sweet that's nice."

It was clear that the lovebirds had grown increasingly close in recent months after meeting Strictly - even though Gorka was partnered up with Alexandra Burke and Gemma with pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec. "Someone messaged me and said 'I can't believe you've lied to us you were together all this time' but we genuinely weren't, I would never get with someone that quickly," added Gemma. "The reason it's nice is that we have known each other for six months now before it came to anything."

