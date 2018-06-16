Karen Clifton in tears after emotional performance with ex-husband Kevin Clifton What a sweet moment…

Kevin and Karen Clifton are currently in the middle of a UK-wide dance tour, despite the fact they announced their split earlier this year - so it's understandable that their performances can get a little emotional at times. And it seems that it all came to a head during Wednesday night's show in Kent, since Karen could be seen tearing up on stage as she stood in front of the crowd. The pair, who have stayed very close despite their break-up, looked to be very supportive of each other - as Kevin put his arm around Karen to comfort her.

Kevin and Karen have been touring the country together

In the photographs, published in The Mirror, Karen holds her hand to her mouth as she wells up, then rests her head on Kevin's as they take in the applause. She later took to Instagram to reminisce about the moment, writing: "Great double show @marlowetheatre yesterday… super sweet crowd!"

Fans who had been at the show also posted about the emotional performance in the comments, with one adding: "Was a brilliant show. I watched yesterday afternoon. Many a wow, laugh, even tearjerker moments. Superb performance," while another said: "The whole team worked so hard. Great that Gemma, Gorka managed to be there & Karen got to hug Simon. Most of all the tears flowed and my heart-ached but hey that’s life - managed to get off our backsides & dance - almost out of the Bridgewater Hall… the unexpected rain outside hid the teary eyes."

The emotional night saw fellow Strictly alumni Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson in the audience, as well as Karen's partner from 2017's series, Simon Rimmer. The Cliftons have remained close friends since announcing their split, with Karen even recently admitting that she would be happy if Kevin decided to start dating again. "It's one of those things where if he's happy, I'm happy. You don't need to have drama, you don't need any negativity and you just need the same mind-set and the same goal," she told MailOnline.

