It was reported on Saturday that Ant McPartlin has began dating his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, and upon hearing the news, his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong took to Twitter to reveal her heartbreak. The makeup artist posted two heartbreak emojis and a full heart shortly after photographs of Ant and Anne-Marie were published in The Sun – who revealed that they have began a relationship and that Anne-Marie has been supporting Ant through his recovery. Lisa's friends rallied around her, including former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas, who told her: "Grace through emojis. Love will find you again." Another follower wrote: "Sending you love and hugs, keep strong. The grass is never greener it's in the mud." A third added: "It will get better Lisa and hope you become happier than you have ever been."

Last week, Lisa had been in high spirits during a night out at her friend's birthday party. The BAFTA-winning makeup artist was flooded with compliments from her fans after she shared a photo of her from the evening, dressed in a stylish all-black outfit, teaming together a black top, denim mini shorts and a pair of white boots. "You look AMAZING!! Good for you girl!" one fan replied to Lisa. "You are looking fab @lisaAmakeup lovely pins. Loving your strength," another wrote, while a third commented: "Each day you look more stunning!!! I'm so happy to see you smile!!"

It's been a difficult year for the 41-year-old star, whose split from Ant was announced in January. Lisa has remained strong and dignified since the divorce announcement and has shown her support for Ant and his best friend Dec by liking and retweeting posts from their official Instagram account.

Lisa also maintained her silence after Ant was arrested and charged for drink-driving in March, but did take to Twitter to respond to fans sending her their best wishes. She liked two tweets; the first one simply read, "Thinking of you today," while the second message read: "Sending you lots of love and hugs, thinking that you could probably do with them today #staystrong."