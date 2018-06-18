Lisa Armstrong reveals how she found out about Ant McPartlin's new girlfriend The TV presenter is reportedly dating his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett

Lisa Armstrong has revealed the heartbreaking way she found out that her estranged husband Ant McPartlin has moved on with their former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett. Responding to one Twitter follower who said she hoped Ant had contacted Lisa in private before the news broke, Lisa replied that her husband of 11 years hadn't.

"If it's true I would have hoped out of respect to you that he didn't let you find out from the media... you deserve better than that! Let the tears flow, talk about how much it hurts & let your family & friends support you. It won't feel like it now but you will get through this x," the fan tweeted. Lisa, 41, revealed that she found out through the press reports, writing: "Nope. Just how you guys did x" alongside a heartbroken emoji.

Lisa pictured earlier this month, looking fabulous on a night out

Celebrity fans were surprised to hear that Ant, 42, has found love again with his former personal assistant. According to The Sun, Anne-Marie has been supporting Ant through his recovery. The TV star admitted himself to rehab in March after being involved in a three-car collision in Richmond; he was charged and arrested for drink-driving.

Ant apologises as he leaves court:

Upon hearing the news and seeing the photographs of her ex and Anne-Marie published in The Sun, Lisa simply shared two heartbroken and a full heart emoji on Twitter. The makeup artist, who has kept her wedding ring on since her split was announced in January, has also been replying to fans and her celebrity friends. Reality TV star Nicola McLean wrote: "Sending my love Lisa!! Really feel for you worst pain ever x." Lisa replied: "Thanks babe and to think she was MY friend!! Xx."

Another fan wrote: "I'm so sorry for you @lisaAmakeup he was seemingly hiding someone all along, you deserve so much more than that xxx." Lisa replied: "Yeah My Friend and OUR Pa who I let into OUR home."

The makeup artist has been wearing her wedding ring

Lisa and Ant married in 2006, but the award-winning TV presenter announced their split in January. His spokesperson revealed in a statement: "In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."