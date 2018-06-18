Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shows off her dance moves at festival The TV chef and his wife took their oldest daughter Poppy along with them too

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools enjoyed a day out at a festival on Sunday, and they certainly looked like they had a lot of fun! Jools was captured on camera showcasing her dance moves in a black-and-white video as the family enjoyed a performance by Lighting Seeds singing Three Lions. Also in attendance was the couple's oldest daughter, Poppy, 16. Captioning the video, Jamie – who belted out the lyrics to the famous World Cup song while filming his wife – wrote: "Football's Coming Home. Mrs gone nuts for the Lighting Seeds."

Jools Oliver had fun watching Lightning Seeds perform

It's a busy month for Jamie and Jools, who will be celebrating their eighteenth wedding anniversary on 24 June. The couple have been married since 2000, and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

Loading the player...

Jamie and Jools share five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River. The couple often share snippets of their family life on social media much to the delight of their fans, and Jamie recently opened up about what kind of father he is while chatting to Woman magazine. "I’m quite old-fashioned and want my kids to work and know the satisfaction of tired feet at the end of the day," he said. "But the curveball is they work really hard at school. I don’t think they’re naturally academic, but they do well and they’re doing their homework and I didn’t."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's children steal his phone to make him a birthday message - and it's the sweetest!

Jamie and Jools' oldest daughter Poppy joined her parents at the concert

MORE: How to recreate Jools and Jamie Oliver's incredible home

And while Jamie has enjoyed a successful career in the public eye since 1997, the dad-of-five recently confessed that he doesn't actually like being famous. "Every day I wish I wasn’t famous," he told The Guardian. Jamie does recognise his fortunate position though, and continued to say that he was happy that he got to work with "nice people" as "having a laugh is a pretty good job to have". "Being grateful is the secret to happiness," he concluded. The family man praised his children and Jools for helping him to relax, and revealed that he makes sure that he has time off at the weekends and for his children's key school moments.