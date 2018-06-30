Serena Williams just referred to Kate Middleton in a very surprising way Serena was showing her admiration for the Duchess of Cambridge

Serena Williams has opened up about the women that inspire her most during an interview with InStyle magazine, telling the publication that the Duchess of Cambridge is one of her ultimate 'badass' women! She was asked: "OK. Since this is our first-ever Badass Women issue, who do you think is badass?" Serena responded: "Well, obviously Beyoncé. That goes unsaid. Rihanna goes unsaid. Kate Middleton!" Her comments come as she prepares to return to Wimbledon this year, where Kate is of course a regular in the stands.

Serena called Kate a 'badass woman'

The sports star also opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent royal wedding, saying, "Yeah, it was super fun. You know, I’ve known Meghan for years, so it was good to see my friend happy." She also joked about her decision to wear trainers to the evening reception.

MORE: Serena Williams sets record straight on royal wedding evening reception rumours

Loading the player...

"I worked with Pierpaolo Piccioli [for my reception look], and I had a great time. The first thing he showed me, I was like, 'This is it. I don’t need anything else.' It was such a big hit. I was supposed to wear heels originally, and I’m thinking, 'C’mon, Serena - reception. Heels or shoes? Heels or shoes?' I decided to go with the shoes… I chose comfort, style, and cool."

Serena arriving at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding

The tennis champion recently took to Instagram to pay a sweet tribute to her sister, Venus, ahead of her Wimbledon return. Alongside an adorable throwback snap, she wrote: "7 days until #Wimbledon. It's hard to believe it's been 16 years since my first title in London. What I remember most from that day is the genuine happiness and support from my competitor, big sister and best friend @venuswilliams."

MORE: Pippa Middleton reveals she is taking pregnancy tips from Serena Williams

Venus, 38, also took to her social media account to share a snap of the pair from 2000. "With Wimbledon coming up I can't help but look back on all the fond memories! This was in 2000 when @serenawilliams and I played in the semi-finals," she wrote in a heartfelt message. Fans immediately rushed to wish Serena good luck on the court, with one follower saying: "You have already created a legacy that will never be matched! @serenawilliams you are the GOAT in any sport. You’re an absolute inspiration for every woman on this planet!"