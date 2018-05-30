Serena Williams sets record straight on royal wedding evening reception rumours The tennis star spoke to press at the French Open

A lot of things have been said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's evening wedding reception: the emotional speeches, the dancing that went on until the early hours of Sunday, George Clooney serving his own brand of alcohol… and while we may never know if those reports are true or not, tennis star Serena Williams, who is close friends with the Duchess of Sussex, has set the record straight on rumours that she won at beer pong during the intimate reception.

Speaking to a reporter from the Associated Press at the French Open, the star said the rumours were "not even remotely true," and added that she doesn't "even drink beer." Far from being annoyed at the unbelievable report, the mother-of-one admitted that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, had "a big laugh" about it.

At a press conference, the star also spoke about the moving ceremony, saying: "It was all really exciting to see so much African-American culture impacted in the wedding."

She continued: "I was really happy Meghan wanted to incorporate that into it. I think it was just a whole cultural shift and change. It was seeing how far African-Americans have come. I thought it was an incredibly inspiring and beautiful and really motivating thing."

The 36-year-old also opened up about her new Nike "The Queen is back" campaign and revealed that the timing was a bit awkward now that Meghan is a Duchess.

"The advertisement of 'The Queen is back' is interesting because Nike came up with the idea right when I decided I was going to come back. So, it's kind of interesting how it all tied in to the wedding and then I felt a little awkward because now Meghan is royalty and I've known her for so many years. Now she is a Princess, a Duchess I should say, excuse me. But it's all really cool," she explained.