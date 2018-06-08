George Clooney opens up about dancing with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at royal wedding Did he really dance with the two ladies?

George Clooney has finally opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, and royal fans will be disappointed to hear that the actor has denied he danced with bride Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge at the evening reception which was held at Frogmore House.

While attending a ceremony where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Film Institute at the Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, he said: "There were a lot of stories, I heard I danced with… everybody." Amal then added: "Yeah… the bride…" And George quickly clarified: "Yeah, I didn't dance, I didn't. There wasn't beer pong. I heard there was beer pong, no beer pong."

Tennis star Serena Williams, who also attended the royal wedding, had already denied that there had been a beer pong contest. Reports actually said that it was her who had won the contest.

MORE: The Queen removes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's picture from Buckingham Palace room

Speaking to a reporter from the Associated Press at the French Open at the end of May, the star said the rumours were "not even remotely true," and added that she doesn't "even drink beer." Far from being annoyed at the unbelievable report, the mother-of-one admitted that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, had "a big laugh" about it.

Loading the player...

At a press conference that day, the star also spoke about the moving ceremony, saying: "It was all really exciting to see so much African-American culture impacted in the wedding."

She continued: "I was really happy Meghan wanted to incorporate that into it. I think it was just a whole cultural shift and change. It was seeing how far African-Americans have come. I thought it was an incredibly inspiring and beautiful and really motivating thing."

RELATED: How Meghan Markle will be the Queen of Ascot