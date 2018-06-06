Meghan Markle's former Suits castmates reveal their favourite royal wedding moments Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in Windsor on 19 May

Meghan Markle's former Suits co-stars are still on a high following last month's royal wedding. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty - who were among the 600 guests to be a part of the ceremony – both agreed that the day was "remarkable". Sarah, who plays Donna Paulsen in the hit drama, revealed that watching Meghan say "I do" was a very proud moment for her. "It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special," she shared.

Suits stars Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty were guests at the royal wedding

Meghan, 36, was walked part-way down the aisle by Prince Charles. But before meeting up with him halfway down, Meghan walked solo with her bridesmaids and page boys helping to lift her train. "Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing," the American actress added.

A memorable highlight for Gabriel, who attended the wedding with his wife Jacinda Barrett, was the moment Elton John performed at the reception. "It was surprising to see Elton John play, I'm Still Standing. He's still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment," he confessed, adding: "I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know? A story of inclusion, love - and there’s so much stuff out there that’s so depressing and dark. This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time."

The actors were also joined by co-stars Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman on the big day. Fans of the show recently bid farewell to Patrick's character Mike Ross, after Mike tied the knot with Meghan's character Rachel in the season seven finale. Following the announcement of her engagement, Meghan confirmed that she was giving up her acting career.

