Cheryl announces split from Liam Payne

Cheryl has announced that she and her partner, Liam Payne, have parted ways. Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, the former Girls Aloud band member wrote: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together." Liam posted an identical message on his own Twitter account.

The pair have been dating since 2016 and welcomed their son, Bear, back in March 2017. The couple's relationship was in doubt earlier this year following reports that the pair had parted ways, and Cheryl took to social media to deny the claims, writing: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

She also denied reports of Liam cheating after he was spotted spending time with a colleague, writing: "I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try and cause problems between Liam and I. Now.. off on our holiday. And the only thing we’re making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating… toodles."

Liam has previously opened up about the couple's relationship struggles to ES Magazine, writing: "The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is."The star continued: "But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me."