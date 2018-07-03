Coronation Street's Antony Cotton reveals he saved a homeless man Antony Cotton's friend reached out to him for help on Facebook

Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has revealed that he saved a homeless man's life while appearing on Dancing on Ice earlier this year. The actor opened up to the Daily Mirror about helping the man out, who he had met a couple of times before he fell on troubled times. He said: "I had a message off somebody I knew, I'd met twice, on Facebook Messenger, and I don't really use Facebook. When I knew him, he had a Mrs, two kids, Audi on the drive, was self-employed… I got him to meet me there and I walked him into the room and internally burst out crying because he was about eight stone. And when I knew him he was massive, he was a unit. He was about eight stone, he looked very, very ill."

According to Antony, the man spent six months being homeless before Antony helped out, finding him private accommodation that had an address so that he could receive social benefits. "I just sat with him in the room and we just chatted," he explained. "And I said, 'You've got three days, we've got three days to sort you out'. And I was in the middle of Dancing on Ice. So I may have appeared quite grumpy on Dancing on Ice occasionally, but I wanted to say you don't know the [expletive] half of what I'm going through right now."

The star is also tackling the issue on Corrie as his character, Sean Tully, will end up homeless after Liz kicks him out. The storyline will last several months, and will see Sean face some of the difficulties homeless people have to face, including being attacked. He will also meet a homeless woman, Carol.

