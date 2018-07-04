Alex Jones shares adorable picture of son and husband on holiday This is so cute!

Alex Jones is one proud mother and a doting wife! The One Show presenter took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of her son Teddy with husband Charlie Thomson against a stunning backdrop of the sea. "My boys at sunset," the 41-year-old simply captioned the snap. Over the past few days, the family-of-three have been soaking up the summer climes in sunny Corfu with the TV star taking to social media to share lovely pictures.

Alex Jones is on holiday with her family in Corfu

Fans have since inundated Alex with sweet comments, with one saying: "Gorgeous, it needs to be framed." Another added: "Beautiful pic Alex! Treasure these moments and memories." A third post read: "Absolutely amazing. Such love of parent is beyond everything." A fourth follower remarked: "Oh what a gorgeous shot, definitely one for a frame Alex. #nothingmoreimportant." The post comes shortly after Alex revealed that her and her family have headed to the idyllic island. "Let part 2 of the holidays commence," she said. "Our love of the Durrells has led us to Corfu. Not a bad view on a Monday morning. #sorrynotsorry."

Alex and her loved ones recently enjoyed a staycation in her native Wales, with New Zealand-born Charlie's family also joining them. The mum-of-one uploaded a cute mother-son photo as she and Ted walked down a country lane. "Me and my boy," she wrote. Alex also later paid tribute to her "two dads" - her own father and presumably her father-in-law. "My 2 dads," she captioned the snap. "One is the original and best, but the other comes very close." The TV presenter often goes back to Wales with her family, and in January, she went to New Zealand to show Teddy where his dad used to live.

