Keith Lemon reveals a very different side to Holly Willoughby The This Morning presenter also stars on Celebrity Juice

Keith Lemon has attempted to tarnish Holly Willoughby's squeaky clean reputation, by revealing that she likes to keep vodka under her table while filming Celebrity Juice. The comedian, who stars on the evening show with his close friend, described a Holly that many This Morning fans would not recognise. "Celebrity Juice is very boozy," he said. "[Holly's] like an old man with a brown paper bag underneath [her table]. She looks like an angel… but she's always at it."

Keith, who was joking with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, added: "She walks round the house with a drip full of booze she does." Piers went on to agree, saying that drinks with Holly never wrap up quickly. "I do know, it's true," he said. "I've drunk with Holly Willoughby. Trust me, if you have lunch with Holly, you cancel dinner."

Flash back to Holly on Celebrity Juice:

Loading the player...

While the presenters were joking around about their friend, Holly has been known to show off her wild side on social media. Not one to be the bore of the party, the mother-of-three lets her hair down when she's out with friends, or celebrating at award ceremonies. She and her co-host Phillip Schofield occasionally document their love of tequila on Instagram, and have even turned up to their day jobs on This Morning hungover – more than once!

Keith joked that Holly likes to keep a bottle of vodka under her table

Phil and Holly presented the show in their evening attire, with Holly in her white gown and Phil in his suit, the morning after celebrating a win at the National Television Awards. Phil admitted that Holly was to blame for the amount of tequila they consumed, later telling HELLO!: "We don't plan those things. If we plan it, it's contrived. The last time it happened, it was all Holly's fault!"

