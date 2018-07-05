Andrea McLean shares very rare photo of son Finlay looking all grown up at his prom The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum to a son and daughter

Andrea McLean often talks about her teenage son Finlay on Loose Women, but more often than not he keeps out of the spotlight, so fans couldn’t believe just how grown up he looked when she shared a photo of him on social media this week. The doting mum took to Instagram to pay tribute to her first-born on the night of his prom, and shared a lovely picture of the pair posing in the garden before the big event. Finlay towered over his famous mum, and looked smart dressed in a suit. "Just waved my baby boy off to his prom… how has time gone so fast?" she captioned the photo. "So handsome, you must be very proud," one follower wrote in the comments section, while another said: "He looks just like you but obviously male version! Proud mumma." A third added: "Oh my gosh, so grown up!"

Andrea McLean is one proud mum!

The TV personality shares Finlay with her ex-husband Nick Green, and is also mum to 11-year-old daughter Amy, who she welcomed with her second husband Steve Toms. Andrea lives in Surrey with her children and husband Nick Feeney, who she married in November. Speaking about finding love again to HELLO! ahead of their wedding, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

The Loose Women panellist is also mum to daughter Amy

Late last year, Andrea gave fans an insight into her parenting style during an episode of Loose Women, where she revealed that she had told a little white lie to help protect her children online during a discussion on whether or not parents should look at their children's phones. The former weather girl explained: "I told Finlay that I had a company that checks every website that has looked at on any phone or computer in the house, and that each month I print it out to keep an eye on everyone," she said. "He nearly died," she laughed. Andrea then added: "It doesn’t really exist, and I have since told him that I trust him and have taken the website down."