Myleene Klass has banned slime in her house – find out why The pop star is mum to Ava, ten, and Hero, seven

Multi-talented Myleene Klass may be a pop star, fashion designer, radio host, model and TV presenter, but the mum-of-two experiences the same challenges as any parent out there. Myleene, who has daughters Ava, ten, and seven-year-old Hero, caught up with HELLO! and revealed that their playtime can often get her into some sticky situations! "You tidy the house and within three seconds it's absolutely decimated with slime," says Myleene, 40. "Actually, I've banned slime in the house, it's now only allowed in the garden."

Myleene continues: "I had to take the sink apart because they'd put so much slime down it. At first I thought: 'How wonderful, this is basically chemistry.' Then my sink got clogged up, and it went on the carpet." And the former Hear'Say star isn't the only one to face this slimy situation. "I called a carpet cleaner and it was their fourth call-out that day on slime," laughs Myleene.

Myleene reveals her fitness secrets:

Loading the player...

Nevertheless, the model loves spending the summer with her girls. "A friend said we only have 18 summers with our children and I thought: 'Oh God.' This is No.11! I've got to make the most of it." And that's exactly what she's planning on doing. "I've got a holiday coming up – we've got a few ideas for somewhere in Europe. I love my holidays. I work hard, I play hard, I make no apology for it," she said.

MORE: How to get rid of water retention

Myleene has two daughters, Ava and Hero

The doting mum adds that Ava and Hero are not "quintessential girls". "One buries her head in the periodic table and the other wants to be a pilot," she explains, adding, "I bought her an Amelia Earhart outfit for her birthday and she carries it around." Myleene is busier than ever, and looking and feeling fabulous at 40. The star admits: "I couldn't imagine being happier."

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte make cheeky appearance at RAF