Christine and Frank Lampard recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and the loved-up couple certainly know how to enjoy themselves! On Sunday, the pair stepped out for a Sunday roast with all the trimmings, which was washed down by red wine. The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the dinner table, which was captioned: "Sunday roast…when you don’t have to cook yourself." The mouthwatering feast gave the TV star's followers food envy, and many were quick to comment on the photo. Christine's Loose Women co-star Linda Robson wrote: "That looks absolutely delicious. I've just finished loading the dishwasher @christinelampard." Model Imogen Thomas added: "Yum I love a food picture." A third added: "Beyond jelous, that Yorkshire!"

After visiting the restaurant, Christine and Frank enjoyed some post-dinner drinking cocktails - with Frank sharing a photo of their tipples - a Negroni and an Espresso Martini - on his own social media account, writing: "Post Roast Sundays with @christinelampard." Christine has previously opened up about how she enjoys feeling like a teenager again when she goes on dates with Frank. She told the panel on Loose Women back in November: "I love the idea of going back to basics, I love my date nights. I love pretending like I am 18 again, you know when you get your hair done for the day. I know this sounds really soppy, but nothing fancy. I just mean the two of us having one night just us."

After a four-year engagement, Frank, 38, and Christine said "I do" in December 2015. The romantic ceremony took place at Saint Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, central London. Christine wowed onlookers as she arrived at the church, wearing a breathtaking dress that featured intricate lace embroidery on the sleeves and corset, set off with pretty pearl embellishments. Guests included the likes of Frank's cousin Jamie Redknapp and his now-ex wife Louise, Chelsea star John Terry, and a range of screen stars including Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe.