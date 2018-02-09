Loading the player...

Mark Wahlberg and P Diddy join forces for a very surprising reason Their product is set to launch in the UK at the end of February

Mark Wahlberg and Sean Combs, aka P Diddy, have collaborated on an unusual business venture – the launch of a new high performance alkaline water. The Hollywood star and hip hop mogul have each invested in AQUAhydrate, a popular brand in the United States that is set to launch in the UK by the end of February.

The water is said to combine electrolytes and a high-pH level to help "balance and restore hydration levels during performance without any sugar or calories". The ultra-purified water is run through a UV filter five times, it contains 72 electrolytes and has a high-pH of 9+, which is said to help alkalise the body.

Mark Wahlberg and P Diddy initially launched AQUAhydrate in 2013

Mark has played a pivotal role in bringing the product to the UK, and recently took to Instagram to encourage Brits to try the water when it launches in stores. "Congratulations to our partners and UK distributors StefanFrank on the upcoming AquaHydrate launch," he wrote. "For UK customers looking for the best tasting, ultra-purified performance water with electrolytes and a pH of 9+ check out www.aquahydrate.co.uk."

The 46-year-old has invested in a number of businesses, and has his own health and supplements company, Performance Inspired Nutrition, as well as being a co-owner in his family's burger chain, Wahlburgers. He was also named Hollywood's highest-paid actor in August 2017, after earning an incredible £53million during the previous 12 months.

The alkaline water will launch in the UK in February

The star's projects for 2017 include Transformers: The Last Knight, Daddy's Home 2 and All the Money in the World. Mark incidentally earned twice as much as Hollywood's highest-paid actress, Emma Stone, who earned £20million ($26million) in the allotted time frame.

Sean is also known for his business acumen; he currently runs a music company, Bad Boy Entertainment, and launched the Sean John clothing line, but sold a majority stake in the business in 2016.