Jamie Oliver is defended by wife Jools after campaign backlash

Jools Oliver defiantly stood up for husband Jamie Oliver on Tuesday after her TV chef husband received a small amount of backlash over his new campaign against junk food advertising aimed at children. The father-of-five launched his #AdEnough campaign on Monday, and is calling for the government to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on TV, and to restrict the messages children are exposed to online and in the street. However some wrote that TV wasn’t the only issue, noting that factors like poverty paid a big part too.

Jools – who had shared a supportive message about the campaign – was quick to address the criticism, writing underneath her original post: "Look to anyone who has commented on the negative side of this we have to start somewhere! We all know these campaigns are made to generate interest and to highlight so many important issues." The Little Bird designer went on to address those who had written things about the amount of money the family have. "As for those of you who get personal with your comments don’t bother are only trying to help what is an appalling situation better, how on earth can that be criticised?"

The doting mum – who met Jamie as a teenager – continued: "We were students once and lived off very little! I know what it’s like to wait for the market stalls to close so we could get the slightly rubbish veg at cut price! Honestly it's about trying to make a difference!"

Fans of the Oliver family were quick to defend them, with one writing: "People will always criticise you because you're in a fortunate position, as I'm sure you're well aware, of being able to afford good food. Ignore the naysayers, every area has to be tackled so use your influence wherever you can!" Another said: "Hear hear! Great work for a great cause, Jools & Jamie!"

Jools and Jamie have both posted about the campaign on social media using a photo of their three youngest children, Petal, Buddy and River covering their eyes. The initiative has been backed up by a number of well-known faces, including Fearne Cotton, Claudia Schiffer, Richard Branson, Paloma Faith, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, and Amanda Holden, who have all taken to Instagram to share photos of themselves or their children covering their eyes.