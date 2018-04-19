Loading the player...

Will Meghan Markle introduce this at her new home in Kensington Palace? The future royal could share her passion for cooking with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may now be living in London after growing up in California, but there is one thing she could to do make her new residence, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, feel more like home. The former Suits star, who is set to marry Prince Harry on 19 May, could introduce her future husband to the "farm to table ethos" she grew up with - starting with planting fresh fruit and vegetables in their garden.

The 36-year-old has previously said she spent time growing her own vegetables as a child, and it is a hobby she could easily continue as she settles into royal life. Speaking about how it had developed her passion for food, Meghan previously told lifestyle blog Eyeswoon: "Growing up in Southern California has so much to do with this – we had a meyer lemon tree and fig tree in my backyard, I loved gardening and growing my own vegetables. That farm to table ethos was ingrained at such a young age."

Meghan Markle grew vegetables in her garden in California

Meghan loved the meyer lemons she grew so much, she lists them as one of the five ingredients she can't live without, along with Maldon sea salt, Terroni marinated chillies, almond milk and olive oil. And while they won't grow quite as well in the UK as they do in California, it is possible to grow lemons outdoors in pots in the summer in the UK, before moving them indoors throughout the winter.

Meghan is passionate about food

In her interview with the lifestyle site, Meghan also revealed one of her guilty food pleasures, and it may be something that she introduces to her new nephew and niece - Prince George and Princess Charlotte! "I love a french fry, but there’s no shame in that. But you know what I do really happen to lovvvvve is that boxed macaroni and cheese," Meghan revealed. "I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal. I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them. I'm also not averse to eating tater tots. With ketchup and sriracha."