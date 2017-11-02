Dancing On Ice: Seventh celebrity contestant revealed The star-studded line-up just got a new addition…

The seventh celebrity to join the Dancing on Ice 2018 line-up has been revealed. Cricketer Monty Panesar was announced during a live radio interview on BBC Radio Five Live on Thursday morning. The 35-year-old is now set to meet his professional ice skating partner in the coming days to begin training for the new series. Speaking about his signing, Monty said: "This is a great opportunity to keep myself fit and motivated and to try a different sport. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be very exciting!" The news was also announced on the official Dancing on Ice Instagram, page, along with the message: "How will @montypanesar's spins measure up on #DancingOnIce? We'll find out soon!"

Cricketer Monty Panesar is the seventh celebrity to join the Dancing On Ice line-up

Monty's cricket career came to an end in 2016, when he played his final season for Northamptonshire. He last played for the England in the 2013 Ashes. The sportsman joins six other confirmed celebrities taking part in the 2018 series: Jake Quickenden, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Kem Cetinay, Cheryl Baker and Brooke Vincent.

X Factor star Jake confirmed his participation during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine. The 29-year-old admitted he was "terrified" at the prospect of taking to the ice. "I had my first training session yesterday," he told his host. "I was freezing! Ice is cold! But it was amazing, the coaches are unbelievable. I just feel so lucky that I've been asked to do it. I'm so buzzing, I can't even explain. It's my mum's favourite."

Jake Quickenden has said he's 'terrified' at the prospect of taking to the ice

Meanwhile, Bake Off winner Candice - who recently announced her engagement in HELLO! - described signing up to the competition as "nerve-wracking". She said: "I started my training today. I take my first steps on the ice later on, my friends call me Bambi on Ice and that's just normal day-to-day!"