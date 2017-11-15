Corrie's Daniel Brocklebank has a new boyfriend following split from Rob Mallard The actor plays vicar Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank confirmed his relationship with new boyfriend - radio presenter Stuart Hatton Jnr - on social media this week. The actor, who plays vicar Billy Mayhew in the soap, took to Twitter to gush about his newfound love. He said: "The best love story is when you fall in love at the most unexpected time with the most unexpected person." On Daniel's Instagram account, there are a number of loved-up photos of the pair, including one of them taken back in September – when the soap star appeared on Stuart's radio show. Most recently, the pair were photographed dressed up at an event, in a photo captioned: "A lovely night with me lad."

Corrie star Daniel Brocklebank confirmed his new romance on Twitter

Daniel's new boyfriend follows his split from co-star Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne) in July. The pair confirmed their romance in the May, just two months before calling it a day. At the British Soap Awards back in June, Rob publically declared his feelings for Daniel in his acceptance speech, after picking up the award for Best Newcomer. He said: "Even though this is fantastic, Dan you're the best thing I've ever taken home." Following their separation, the pair vowed to remain friends.

Daniel is going out with radio presenter Stuart Hatton Jnr

It's been a busy time for Daniel's alter-ego Billy too. This month, the vicar has been confronted by his dark past - which led to him being arrested after his fingerprints were connected with an armed robbery that took place 16 years ago. Discussing his storyline with the Radio Times, Daniel said: "From an actor’s perspective, it’s great because I’m learning more and more about who Billy was prior to him joining Coronation Street. It’s been great to make Billy more three dimensional, to flesh him out, to give him a history."

He added that it was "a joy" to explore his character's past. "It’s a weird job in a sense that with a drama or a play or a movie you know the character’s entire arc – you’ve got a beginning, a middle and an end. In something like Corrie, you are constantly playing the middle bit, so to suddenly discover his past and work out who Billy is and where he is from has been a joy."