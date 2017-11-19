Strictly Spoiler! Eighth celebrity leaves the show – find out who The dance off was between Jonnie Peacock and Debbie McGee

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left in shock as the eighth celebrity bowed out of the competition on Sunday night. The dance off saw Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse compete against Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice – with Paralympic Gold medalist Jonnie and Oti not quite making the cut. Both couples performed their routines again, with Debbie and Giovanni doing their Samba to a Spice Girls Medley of Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are?, and Jonnie and Oti performing their Tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics. All four judges chose to save Debbie and Giovanni, although the decision wasn’t an easy one.

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse were the eighth contestants to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno Tonioli said: "Let me say, they both did great jobs, great performances, very different, very effective but I have to save the couple who I think overall is much stronger and for that reason I save Debbie and Giovanni." Darcey Bussell added that it was a "very difficult" to choose. She said: "It’s very difficult because both couples made such improvements tonight but the couple I would like to save just on giving a technically more competent performance is Debbie and Giovanni."

When asked about his time on the show, Jonnie said that it had been "an absolute honour to be the first disabled person" to participate in the show. He said: "I think it’s been an absolute honour to be the first disabled person and I want to thank each and every one of you for judging me as an equal. That’s what I want. You’ve been critical with me and I want that criticism; and I think that’s fantastic and hope it paves the way for more people to come through and I think they may be able to stick their bum under a bit better than me. I need to say an absolutely gigantic thank you to this woman for pushing me because she knows what I’m capable of. Her choreography has been has been outstanding, and for putting up with me, pinching me, biting me - thank you so much."

Dance partner Oti added: "This has been one of the most life changing things that could ever happen to me. Jonnie is not only an inspiration but he represents so much more. If anybody wants to do anything, if you put your mind to it then you can achieve it and that’s what he represents."