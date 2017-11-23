Coronation Street's Mary Taylor set to face heartbreak in dark new storyline Actress Patti Clare spoke to Lorraine Kelly about what's in store for her character

Coronation Street's Mary Taylor has been best known for her comedy role in the ITV soap since starring in the show back in 2008. The much-loved florist is renowned for her one-liners, but viewers are about to see another side to her in the next few weeks. Actress Patti Clare teased a 'dark' storyline for Mary as she is accused of harming her beloved grandson George. The doting mum – who recently reconciled with her son Jude and his wife Angie – will face allegations against her after George is rushed to hospital again while in her care. Doctors will observe that the baby's condition deteriorates whenever he is with Mary, causing her daughter-in-law to believe that she is harming her baby.

Coronation Street actress Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, was on Lorraine

Patti appeared on Wednesday's Lorraine to talk about the upcoming scenes, revealing that it was good that viewers were able to see another side of Mary. She said: "I think it's time to see another side of Mary, I think she's earned it. I think the fact her wonderful son Jude has arrived has turned her world upside down." She also said that Mary was "out of her depth," and teased that a lot more secrets were yet to come out, including the fate of baby George and his mysterious illness.

Mary's daughter-in-law Angie accuses her of harming her baby

The talented actress also spoke of her delight at getting to work with the baby who plays George. She said: "He is gorgeous, he's wonderful, he's his own little man. We've all fallen in love with him," adding: "He has good days and bad days but he's teething. We've all been there."

Patti's appearance on Lorraine went down a treat with viewers, who were quick to praise her on social media. One Corrie fan took to Twitter writing: "Thank you for bringing such a unique, funny, classic Corrie lady to our screens. Mary is wonderful x," while another said: "@APattiClare Has the biggest, brightest smiles. Such a lovely lady. #Corrie #Lorraine."