I'm A Celebrity fans were left with tears in their eyes as Jennie McAlpine reminisced about her father, who passed away earlier this year. The Coronation Street star told her campmates she signed up for the ITV reality show in memory of him. Shortly after the episode finished, her family shared a candid photograph of the actress' late dad walking hand-in-hand with her son Albert. "Oh Jennie 😢.... He will be so proud of you #GoForItJennieWren #proud," they wrote in the caption.

Fans immediately rushed to comment on the post, with one stating: "My heart aches for her. And this is a BEAUTIFUL photo. One your beautiful boy will treasure forever." Another remarked: "He would be so so proud. She's so lovely and along with Stanley is my fav in there." A third post read: "Stay strong for your dad he is with you always." Another viewer said: "Aww @jenniemcalpine.. you are such a darling. Your Dad will be looking down incredibly proud of you."

Wednesday's show saw Jennie struggling to fight back her tears when she explained how her dad would have wanted her to take part, encouraging her to "do things she was not brave enough to do." She shared: "I lost my dad earlier this year. We were like bestest friends, so he would've told me to do it. Before I came he told me to things that I'm not brave enough to do. He would always push me to do things and tell me and my brother." Her fellow campmates were quick to comfort her, with Jamie Lomas saying: "He'd be really proud of you for doing this darling." Jennie's dad Tom passed away at home on 2 March. At the time, the soap star, who is best known as Fiz Brown on Corrie, confirmed the sad news on her social media pages.