Is S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle? The S Club 7 star previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother

S Club 7 singer Jo O'Meara has hinted that she is heading to the I'm A Celebrity jungle in a cryptic tweet. Taking to her social media page on Monday, the singer wrote: "Just to let you know some very exciting things are about to happen !!! let the jungle drums roll xxxxxxx." Fans were quick to assume she was suggesting she will be joining the I'm A Celeb camp as a surprise latecomer, with one writing: "Are you going into the Jungle @joomeara! That will be so cool to see you back on our screens again." Another said: "Good luck mate... I'll try not to vote you in to too many trials if it's true."

Jo O'Meara has teased I'm A Celebrity appearance

However, Jo was quick to deny the speculation after fans went in a frenzy, tweeting: "Just to clear up a few things defo not been impregnated and most def not going in no scary jungle!!! Lmaooooo." [sic] The 38-year-old previously appeared in another reality TV show, Celebrity Big Brother, where she got caught up in the Jade Goody/Shilpa Shetty race row. She first found fame in the nineties when she joined S Club 7 at the age of 20. The pop group sold 14 million albums before going their separate ways in 2003. Some of their hits included Don't Stop Movin, Reach and Never Had a Dream Come True.

I'm a Celebrity: who is Amir Khan, Shappi Khorsandi, Jack Maynard and other stars?

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that outspoken talk show host Iain Lee will be heading into the I'm A Celeb jungle alongside Scottish politician Kezia Dugdale. Both have been pictured boarding a helicopter in Surfers Paradise, Australia, dressed in their jungle uniform - red trousers, a khaki top and matching trilby hat. ITV bosses are hoping that Kezia, 36, and Iain, 44, will ruffle a few feathers in the camp. A source told The Sun: "Iain isn't afraid to speak his mind. He regularly rants and raves on his TalkRadio show and his listeners should expect the same from him in the jungle." The insider added: "He will not bite his tongue and is sure to break the harmonious camp's current mood very quickly. Expect fireworks."