Jamie Vardy has revealed that he voted for his wife, Rebecca, to do the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here eating challenge not once, but five times! The footballer revealed that he wanted to prove to viewers that his wife was tough, and shared his confession on Twitter. Posting a photo of Rebecca looking shocked, he wrote: "Bex’s face when she finds out that I voted for her 5 times on the app to do the eating trial. Sorry babe just wanted everyone to see that you're fearless & you proved me right."

Jamie's followers were quick to share a laugh over Jamie's admission, with once writing: "She’ll be killing you when she gets out off there," while another added: "She's a fierce lady & smashed it! Although I still wouldn't like to be in your shoes when she finds out." Jamie isn't the only spouse who has teased their partner in the jungle, as Amir Khan's wife, Faryal Makhdoom, took to Twitter to joke when the boxer quit a Bushtucker trial, writing: "I don't think my hubby @amirkingkhan realises what he got himself into." However, she has also been supportive, and tweeted: "Excited for tonight's episode @imacelebrity these trials are not easy. We're all rooting for you @amirkingkhan."

The reality show has already had its fair share of drama since Jack Maynard exited the show after several offensive tweets from 2012 emerged. The vlogger took to YouTube to apologise for his comments that were made when he was 16. He said: "As you can tell I'm back in London, I have left the jungle in Australia where I was before. To be honest I just want to start off with that I'm sorry, I'm just really, really sorry… I'm sure most of you have seen that a lot of stuff have been written in the press over the last few days so I thought the least you deserved was for me to come home and just sit down and talk to you and explain everything that has been going on. I'm so sorry to anyone that I offended, anyone I upset, anyone I made feel uncomfortable."