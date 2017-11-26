Strictly spoiler: Ninth celebrity leaves the show – find out who! Susan Calman faced Alexandra Burke in the dance off

It's that time of the week again: the Strictly Come Dancing elimination! This week saw Susan Calman face Alexandra Burke in the dreaded dance off. Susan and her dance partner Kevin Clifton performed the American Smooth, while Alexandra and dance partner Gorka Marquez did the Rumba. Sadly, it was Susan's turn to leave the competition, with all four judges voting to save Alexandra and Gorka.

Susan told Tess Daly: “I have loved every minute of it. Everyone from wardrobe, make-up, the runners, you and lovely Claudia, Zoe on It Takes Two, the beautiful judges who have brought such light into my life every single week, everyone involved in the show, the audience, everyone who voted for us, we got far further than we thought we would. To my friends and my family and my lovely wife who’s here every single week supporting me. Most of all, I’ve made a friend for life and Kevin may not have won the Glitterball this year but he’s won Strictly for me.”

Kevin told the audience: “I’d like to say a couple of thankyous actually; when Strictly is on I’m not the easiest person to live with, I go a bit mad so I’d like to say first of all thanks to my wife for putting up with me. I’d like to say thank you to Strictly Come Dancing and echoing everything that Susan said about everyone on it because I think in a world where not everything going on at the moment is always nice, Strictly is the one thing that brings a lot of joy and happiness into the world through the wonderful thing that is dance.

He added: "And I think Susan you’ve been the absolute epitome of joy and happiness throughout this whole competition which in my eyes makes you a beautiful dancer. So thank you for dancing with me and thanks for being my friend.”

Susan and Kevin will join Zoe Ball on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 27th October at 6.30pm on BBC Two.