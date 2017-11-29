EastEnders fans spot a major error as Whitney Dean gets stood up The character was meant to be leaving Walford with Woody…

EastEnders fans tuning in to Tuesday night's episode spotted a major continuity error as they watched Whitney Dean get stood up at Walford East tube station by Woody Woodward. The character, played by Shona McGarty, was meant to be meeting boyfriend Woody (Lee Ryan) as they prepared to leave Albert Square to embark on a new life together in Spain. However, Woody failed to show up, instead leaving Whitney a note telling her she would be better off in the UK. But it wasn’t the on-screen drama that got viewers talking – but rather an issue with the lighting. When Whitney was seen waiting at the station after saying goodbye to friend Stacey, it appeared to be dark outside, but in the next scene, it was suddenly light again.

EastEnders' Whitney Dean was preparing to leave Walford with Woody Woodward

"Did anyone else notice the fact that when Stacey was leaving the tube station after saying goodbye to Whitney one minute it was daylight, next it was going dark, then hey presto daylight again?" one fan asked on Twitter. A second joked: "Poor Whitney but at least she's discovered the ability to alter time. Day to night to day again #EastEnders." A third added: "Did Whitney wait all night? Was dark when Stacey left her… daylight when she found the note."

Tuesday's episode also saw the return of a much-loved character – Masood Ahmed. After a year away from the Square, Masood was seen making a visit to Carmel (Bonnie Langford), who was surprised to discover her favourite landlord at the door, rather than Max Branning. But Masood had some unexpected news for Carmel – he won't be renewing her tenancy…