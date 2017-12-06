Ant and Dec prove Iain Lee wasn't lying amid bullying claims It all centres around the Temple of Gloom Bushtucker Trial

Iain Lee has had a tough time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle so far, and tensions further escalated on Tuesday night's episode when Dennis Wise managed to complete the Temple of Gloom challenge. Last week, viewers saw Iain pull out of the same Bushtucker Trial before attempting to collect any stars after becoming claustrophobic. Dennis, meanwhile, managed to win all eight stars for his campmates, and later spoke about Iain's attempt in the Bush Telegraph. "I get why Iain struggled because of the size of him," he remarked. "He said it was three metres – I'm not sure it was. I think it was about 1.5. I think he just panicked." He continued: "I can see why Iain was worried about it – you know, different horses for different courses, and that definitely suited me better." Amir Khan was also seen sharing his thoughts on the trial, saying: "Iain has a lot of problems – problems with heights, problems in water – I'm not sure what he is good at."

Dennis Wise completed the Temple of Gloom challenge this week

However, hosts Ant and Dec were quick to jump to Iain's defence, confirming on camera that the pool was indeed 2.97m – just as Iain had said. And it went down very well with I'm A Celeb fans. "Thank you @antanddec for stating facts to prove Iain isn't over-exaggerating everything," one viewer tweeted. "#AntAndDec being proper heroes proving @iainlee 100% right," a second added. A third remarked: "I think @denniswise was very quick to belittle @iainlee. The pool for the challenge was actually 3m deep. Get your facts right Dennis!" And a fourth added: "So Iain was right. Hope they tell Dennis, Amir & Jamie that the pool was 3m. And show the other two strawberrygate."

Some viewers are concerned Iain Lee is being bullied on I'm A Celebrity

This isn't the first time Iain has been wrongly accused by his campmates – which has led to bullying claims. Last week, Iain and Amir confessed to eating the group's strawberries and cream, which had been won as a treat for them all to share. Amir allowed the rest of the celebs to believe it had been Iain's idea, which he was in fact the instigator, causing Iain to face a backlash.