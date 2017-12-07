Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is 'lowest paid' star on this year's I'm A Celebrity The Made in Chelsea favourite is reportedly earning £13,000 for her appearance

She might be one of the favourites to win the show, but Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is reportedly the lowest paid star on this year's I'm A Celebrity. The Made in Chelsea beauty is said to be receiving £13,000 for her appearance in the jungle – in comparison to highest-earner Amir Khan, who is believed to be earning £300,000 for his stint on the reality show. A source told the Sun: "Georgia has been gold from the start this series but ITV bosses have got her for a bargain price. She's way out in front of the bookies' tip for a winner and looks set to win if she keeps things up." Despite her smaller appearance fee, 22-year-old Toff could be set to make a lot more money when she leaves the jungle, with experts predicting she could take home up to £1million on the back of I'm A Celeb. PR expert Mark Brokowski has said the MIC star will likely be flooded with offers – just like last year's winner Scarlett Moffatt.

"She's a smart girl, she's definitely got a future," he told the Sun. "Toff's an open person, knows how to deal with reality TV – she's got a bright future in front of her. Products, branding endorsements, lingerie, fashion deals. Made in Chelsea boys and girls do very well out of endorsing products. I would have thought that she might have even set up a lot of deals before she went into the jungle."

Toff's odds to win the show currently stand at1/4, while boxer Amir is second favourite at 9/1. Iain Lee, meanwhile, has seen his odds fall amid allegations of bullying by his fellow campmates; he is now joint second favourite to win, having previously had odds of 40/1.

Iain Lee and Amir Khan are both in the running to win the 2017 series

On Wednesday there were calls for Dennis Wise to be axed from the show after he fell out with Iain over his participation in Bucktucker Trials. Viewers quickly took to Twitter to discuss the incident, with a number calling for Dennis to be removed from the camp. "I am finding watching this really uncomfortable to watch @iainlee is being bullied plain and simple," one said. Another added: "This is very painful to watch now! Something needs to be done, these men are being horrible to and about Iain. I was trying to avoid using the word bully but it is really going too far now! I'd like Iain to get to the end but a big part of me thinks he's better out." A third remarked: "I cannot abide the other celebs #bullying and ganging up on #iain with #amir & #dennis instigating it."