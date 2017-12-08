I'm A Celebrity's Dennis Wise reveals he'll be visiting 'friend' Iain Lee's mum at her care home The I'm A Celeb star has defended 'bullying' claims

He has defended himself against accusations he 'bullied' fellow I'm A Celebrity campmate Iain Lee. And it seems Dennis Wise has actually formed a good relationship with the radio personality. Insisting that the pair got on well in the jungle, the former Chelsea footballer revealed his intention to visit Iain's mother at her care home in Gerrards Cross and said he is arranging to get Iain family tickets for a Chelsea FC game. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Dennis shared: "I was shocked to be honest when I actually saw all that [the bullying claims] - the reason being I've got to get tickets for him and his two kids to go and see Chelsea."

Dennis Wise has insisted he's great friends with Iain Lee

He added: "We are going to his new talk show, then all of us are going to go to Amir's boxing in February, when he's got his first fight. And I am going to meet (Iain) in Gerrards Cross where his mum is in a care home." Discussing the bullying claims even further, Dennis continued: "I am a little bit shocked at what's happened. We got on very well." The 50-year-old went on to defend his actions, saying: "You can only look at people and think how they will be. Once they come back and say they can't do it, and do it twice, everyone was kind of thinking we need to eat. The next day Iain did a trial. I said to Iain the reason why, I realise there's people in there who want to promote themselves and go on to do TV and do other things."

The footballer was the sixth person to leave the camp

On Thursday night, Dennis had became the sixth person to leave the Australian jungle. During his exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec, the sports ace was asked about his fractious relationship with Iain . Explaining the pair's clash over Bushtucker Trials, Dennis said: "He said it twice, 'Get Me Out Of Here'. When they came back and they say, 'Oh I couldn't do it' and they do it twice… everyone was kind of thinking, 'Well, we need to eat'."