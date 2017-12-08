Pregnant Faryal Makhdoom defends husband Amir Khan's stint on I'm A Celebrity Their rocky marriage has been under the spotlight this past year

Despite their marital woes over the past few months, Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom are putting on a united front. The professional boxer's wife appeared on Friday's This Morning to speak about their marriage, as well as defending the star's stint on this year's I'm A Celebrity. "Everyone loves his screams," she shared. "I couldn't imagine him around spiders and snakes. I wasn't surprised at all [about how scared he was]… I didn’t think he would last four days. So he’s doing really well."

Faryal, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, explained how they are working through their marriage, having reconciled just weeks prior to Amir's jungle experience. "We have left everything in the past," she explained. "With the baby coming we are looking for a brighter future. Having my baby is the main focus and Amir's career, getting him back on track and get him boxing again." The 26-year-old also added: "We all make mistakes but you have to learn from them. If we dwell on the past, we never move forward… 2018 he’ll hopefully be back in the ring. I think he’s the king of the ring but I’m not sure the jungle!"

When asked whether it had been difficult to watch her husband go through so many challenges, she continued: "I felt so bad and I was praying he wouldn’t get voted the next day, and he got voted again and again. But the days he's not doing the trials, I find it so boring. Nobody screams like him!" Despite his squeals, Amir will most likely be remembered for his mischievous personality - and in particular, "Strawberry-gate". Faryal noted: "I was absolutely shocked. I had my mouth open for two minutes. I never knew he liked strawberries so much!" She added: "I think they were just all hungry and frustrated. At the beginning he gave his meal ticket to Stanley and then he gave his chocolate away."

Playing down the controversy surrounding Iain Lee and his campmates, the pregnant mother revealed: "They both say things to each other but I think when Amir says it everyone catches on to it more. With Iain it sometimes gets ignored. But they are both doing great. I’m sure Iain’s family are very proud of him, too."