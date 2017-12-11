I'm A Celebrity's Iain Lee breaks silence on 'bullying' rumours: 'It was stressful' Iain Lee finished in third position

Iain Lee has addressed the claims which suggest he was being "bullied" in the I'm A Celebrity camp. The radio broadcaster, who finished in third place, appeared on Lorraine on Monday morning to discuss his appearance on the ITV show, saying he has "no beef" with anyone. "I've made friends with everyone," he shared. "I have no beef with anyone that's in there, despite what you may read in the papers. Toff [Georgia Toffolo], Shappi [Khorsandi] and Jennie [McAlpine], they're the three that I got on with so well."

Iain Lee has "no beef" with anyone on I'm A Celebrity

STORY: Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo crowned winner of I'm a Celebrity 2017

Discussing the politics of making friends, Iain admitted it was "difficult" especially since he came into camp as the latecomer. "I think one of the problems I had was coming in five days after everyone else had bonded," he explained. "There was already a group that had been created and they were all friends and they all knew each other and then suddenly this guy comes in - along with Kez [Kezia Dugdale] - does a trial and then pick them instantly and split the group." He added: "I found that really stressful, dividing these people that’d built friendships and just wandering in and going, 'Right I'll have you, you and you, the rest off you go' - it was horrendous!"

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle

STORY: Dennis Wise reveals he'll be visiting 'friend' Iain Lee's mum at her care home

When asked if he'll watch the show back when he returns to the UK, Iain said: "I'm going to sit down with my boys and I’m going to watch the trials and challenges, I ain't watching the rest – I don’t need to know exactly what happened." Sunday's finale saw Made In Chelsea star Toff be crowned Queen of the Jungle. She beat soap star Jamie Lomas after more than nine million votes were cast. She follows in the footsteps of previous reality TV winners, Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffatt, who won the last two series of the ITV show.