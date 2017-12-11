Ant McPartlin shares rare photo of lookalike sister The I'm A Celeb host has two sisters Sarha and Emma

I’m A Celebrity co-host Anthony McPartlin has taken to Twitter to share a sweet tribute to his younger sister Sarha Nigrelli. The 42-year-old presenter – who only recently celebrated his birthday in Australia whilst filming for the show – shared a lovely photograph of his sister looking very smart. Tweeting on the official Ant and Dec Twitter account, Ant wrote: “@sezymc Happy 40th birthday wor sis! #longstoryshort A”. Sarha quickly took to Twitter to respond and express her gratitude towards her brother, writing: “Ahhhhhh thank you my Anth!”

Ant McPartlin shared a photo of his sister Sarah to mark her birthday

This comes just as the winner for the 2017 I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! was announced. Made In Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo took to the jungle throne after being voted winner of this year’s competition. The 23-year-old was left lost for words after her win. “I don't know what to say. I didn't think anyone would like me! Sorry I'm so taken aback. I'm so shocked,” she said. This win has made Georgia the second female in a row to be crowned the jungle Queen as Scarlett Mofatt won the competition last year. Presenting the crown to Georgia, Scarlett couldn’t contain her excitement. “It's girls like you that make me feel proud to be a young woman, I am so proud of you,” she said.

Ant and Dec with winner Georgina 'Toff' Toffolo

And after a hectic three weeks of filming all the gruesome challenges, celebrity bickering and Ant and Dec's comical presenting, the Geordie duo are set for some much-deserved rest until February where they will be back on screens to present ITV's hit show Saturday Night Takeaway. Taking to Twitter after Sunday night's antics, Dec wrote: “Well that's that for another year. Thanks for your company these last 3 weeks, we've loved it, hope u have too. Now to catch up on some sleep! D #ImACeleb."