Having spent the past three weeks on I'm A Celebrity, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is missing jungle life!. The Made In Chelsea star, who won the 2017 series, has revealed she is having withdrawals despite being the "happiest girl in the whole entire world". She took to her Instagram page to thank fans for their votes and support, writing in the caption: "Hoping I don't wake up and this has all been a dream. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted for me. I'm missing the jungle already 😩 started in my hammock now I'm here!!!!!!!!!!! Reading all your comments and I'm speechless."

The picture sees the 23-year-old tucking into a hearty meal after spending the past few weeks living on rice and beans. She also swapped her hammock for a luxury bed at the five-star Palazzo Versace Hotel. The following morning, Toff uploaded a lovely picture showing her eating breakfast with her grandparents. She wrote: "Breakfast with my Nanny and Grandad I can't stop smiling!!!!!!!!!!! Best surprise ever. The moment I walked into the canteen yesterday and they were standing there, just amazing last breakfast with my wonderful jungle family."

It's been reported that Toff and her fellow campmates shed six stone collectively just 13 days into the competition. Speaking about her dramatic transformation, the reality TV star told The Sun: "I felt skinny. I had small boobies anyway and I looked down and I was completely flat. I took in chicken fillets but I accidentally lay on one and it burst. So I had one booby with a chicken fillet and one without so I had to sacrifice them." Sunday night's finale saw Toff beat her campmates Jamie Lomas and Iain Lee to be crowned Queen of the Jungle after more than nine million votes were cast.