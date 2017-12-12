EastEnders spoiler! Stacey Fowler and Max Branning in dramatic Christmas showdown Will Stacey end her friendship with ex Max?

Christmas in EastEnders this year will no doubt be a catastrophic affair! Stacey Fowler is set to turn against former flame Max Branning over the festive season as she slaps him during a heated argument. The pair, who famously had an affair prior to Stacey's relationship with Martin, will be a central part of the festive plot later this month now that the businessman's secret has been exposed. Stacey (Lacey Turner) does her best to support him, but his presence in the Fowler household is not welcome thanks to Martin.

Stacey - who helps with the children's nativity - will get dragged away after receiving a call from Max, who is claiming he left his wallet in the house. Her loyalty to Max (Jake Wood) leaves Martin furious as fellow Albert Sqaure resident Karen is left to pick up the pieces. Furious with Max's manipulation, Stacey orders him to leave her alone immediately. However, when Max claims she has changed, Stacey snaps and slaps him. Speaking to the Radio Times about the upcoming storyline line, Jake revealed: "It's non-stop action. Max is consumed by revenge. He wants to kill Ian and Phil and everyone who’s wronged him."

Meanwhile, Jake's on-screen daughter Jacqueline Jossa also opened up about her exit from EastEnders for the first time. It was revealed earlier this year that Jacqueline and Lorna Fitzgerald will be bowing out of the BBC soap as part of an explosive storyline over the festive period. Although nothing much about the plot has been revealed, the BBC have teased the fact that the Branning family will stage centre stage this Christmas following the exposure of Max's secrets.

"I'm sad, but I'm leaving when everyone else goes on their Christmas break, so that helps," Jacqueline, who has played Lauren Branning since 2010, revealed to Radio Times. "But I'm really looking forward to spending more time with Ella. I do feel I've missed stuff these past two years." Despite the departure, viewers have been promised a "catastrophic" Christmas episode on Albert Square. "It doesn't disappoint" the soap star added. "In fact, it's catastrophic, the worst one yet. We don't even get to sit down for Christmas dinner this year. The episodes are wicked."