Strictly Come Dancing live tour: Everything you need to know From the celebrity line-up to the dates and venues

With the Strictly Come Dancing final just around the corner, fans of the show are starting to turn their attention to the upcoming live tour, which is set to take place in the new year. The 20-date event will see some of the stars of the 2017 series taking to the dance floor once again to wow audiences across the country with their fancy footwork – but how can you get involved? HELLO! Online has found put everything you need to know about the upcoming Strictly tour, from the dates and venue to the celebrity line-up. Scroll down for more…

Who?

Organisers have confirmed that reigning Strictly champion Ore Oduba will be hosting the live tour, with Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell also taking part.

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will be taking part in the Strictly live tour

Joining them are the following celebrities and professional dancers:

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice

Gemma Atkinson and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec

When?

The tour will begin in Birmingham on 19 January and will travel across the country before ending on 11 February at The O2 Arena in London.

Here are the confirmed dates and venues:

Friday 19th January, Birmingham Arena

Saturday 20th January, Birmingham Arena

Sunday 21th January, Birmingham Arena

Tuesday 23th January, Newcastle: Metro Radio Arena

Wednesday 24th January, Newcastle: Metro Radio Arena

Thursday 25th January, Leeds: First Direct Arena

Friday 26th January, Leeds: First Direct Arena

Saturday 27th January, Manchester Arena

Sunday 28th January, Manchester Arena

Tuesday 30th January, Belfast: SSE Arena

Wednesday 31st January, Belfast: SSE Arena

Friday 2nd February, Glasgow: SSE Hydro

Saturday 3rd February, Glasgow: SSE Hydro

Sunday 4th February, Glasgow: SSE Hydro

Tuesday 6th February, Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 7th February, Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 8th February, London: SSE Arena Wembley

Friday 9th February, London: SSE Arena Wembley

Saturday 10th February, London: The O2 Arena

Sunday 11th February, London: The O2 Arena

Finalists Joe McFadden and Katya Jones

Tickets

Tickets for the Strictly tour went on pre-sale on 20 September, and on general release a short while later. Most tickets start at around £51 – but check with the seller as prices may vary.

