WATCH: The Chase bloopers have been released and they are hilarious Even Bradley Walsh had to comment on some of these answers!

ITV are treating fans of The Chase to a one-off special episode of bloopers from the quiz show, which will feature all of the bits viewers were never meant to see - from silly answers and easy questions to downright hilarious gaffes. In a sneak peek of the episode, some questions even made the host, Bradley Walsh, giggle.

The Chase: The Bloopers will air on Sunday 17 December, and will feature all of the challengers, including The Governess, The Beast, The Vixen, The Sinnerman and The Dark Destroyer, as well as plenty of the contestants who appeared on the show. In the preview clip, one contestant guessed 'John Major' after Bradley asked her: "Which Prime Minister did Geri Halliwell call the first Spice Girl?," while another guessed 'Cardiff' for "Dundonians are native to which Scottish city?"

Bradley was confused by some of the answers

One contestant had the audience in stitches are Bradley asked her: "What member of the crow family, native to the UK, has a bare face?" to which she replied: "Russell Crowe?" Bradley also had to comment after one contestant guessed 'Kim Basinger' to the question: "What actress was Asteroid 4238 Audrey named after?" saying: "No strangely enough. It isn't! Asteroid 4238 Audrey isn't named after Kim Basinger. It's Audrey Hepburn.

The contestants had the audience in stitches

Despite appearing as one of the new assistants in Doctor Who in 2018, Bradley has previously confirmed that he will continue to present The Chase, telling Metro: "As long as they continue to ask me, I'll continue to make it," adding: "I just love working, it doesn't feel like work, it's not a proper job really is it, and as long as it feels like that, I'll continue to do it."

The Chase: The Bloopers, Sunday at 6.45pm on ITV