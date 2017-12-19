Loading the player...

When does Dancing on Ice start? January date and time revealed Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will present the celebrity show

Dancing on Ice will return to screens next month, and with just weeks to go, ITV show bosses have confirmed that the first episode will air at 6pm on Sunday 7 January. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are returning to present the show, while professional ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, newcomer Ashley Banjo and returning judge Jason Gardiner will take their seats on the panel.

A total of 12 celebrities will be taking to the ice with their professional partners: Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring, soap star Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Love Island's Kem Cetinay, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Alex Beresford, Donna Air, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Coronation Street's Antony Cotton. Monty Panesar was also due to compete, although the former England cricketer had to pull out after sustaining an injury during training. He has been replaced by Fame Academy alum Lemar.

Holly and Phil will return as presenters

"Monty suffered a nasty fall during training and has badly injured his ankle. It's a quite serious fracture and he's out of the competition. He's been told there's no way he can be part of the new series, which he's absolutely devastated about," a source told the Sun. "Lemar was obviously gutted to hear about Monty's accident but is thrilled to have got the call up to the show. He's been putting in plenty of hours of training."

Fans have already been given a sneak peek of the new series. The trailer was released earlier this month, and showed a polar bear trying to learn how to dance on ice. With the help of his partner, he grows in skill and confidence, until the duo eventually impress the other woodland creatures, who are amazed by their skills and score the couple perfect 10s.

Holly and Phil have also taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes snaps. One Instagram photo showed Holly wearing a full-length ivory gown, as she teased: "Day 1 of something very exciting today..." Meanwhile, Phil also posted photos of the judges and presenters on Snapchat, joking around in front of a green screen.