The first promo of The Voice UK has been released! The hit singing competition, which is set to return on 6 January, gives fans a first look of new coach Olly Murs on the all-important judging panel. The former X Factor star, 33, has joined returning coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson on the superstar judging panel.

Olly Murs in the new promo for The Voice UK

When news of Olly's venture was announced earlier this year, the pop star said: "I'm absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can't wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I'm excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I'm in it to WIN!" Olly first found fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009. He finished runner-up and went on to release four UK No.1 albums and four No.1 singles. The singer has replaced Gavin Rossdale, who, over the summer, was rumoured to have lost his position as a coach.

News of his appointment may have rattled X Factor boss Simon Cowell. Olly recently revealed that the music mogul hasn't been in touch to congratulate him on his new gig. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the You Don't Know Love singer shared: "I haven't heard from Simon. But you know, if he's upset, then… I don't believe in rivalries. X Factor was an incredible part of my life and now I'm taking the next chapter and becoming a coach here on The Voice." He added: "I'm loving it and there's no hard feelings from me, anyway. If he wants to call me, call me. Grab a chat, Simon."

The new series of The Voice UK - presented by Emma Willis - launches on ITV on 6 January.