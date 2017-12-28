Jacqueline Jossa shares behind-the-scenes photo from Lauren and Abi's fall as EastEnders fans guess who will die The Branning sisters were left fighting for their lives after Christmas Day's dramatic episode

EastEnders sisters Lauren and Abi Branning plummeted from the roof of the Queen Vic on Christmas Day, and they have been fighting for their lives in hospital ever since. And while it was revealed on Boxing Day that they both survived the fall, it didn’t look good for either of them by the end of the episode, with Abi seen having a brain scan while Lauren lost blood on the operating table. And although it has been revealed that both sisters are leaving the show, it was all smiles during filming for actresses Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald.

EastEnders stars Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald had fun behind-the-scenes

A new photo posted on Jacqueline's Instagram account showed the pair posing for a picture following their roof stunts. The scenes were shot in the rain, and both girls were wrapped up warm in dressing gowns and hats following filming. "The day we fell off a roof," Jacqueline captioned the photo, which was accompanied by both a love heart and broken heart emoji. EastEnders fans then took to the comments section to guess the fate of the sisters, and it was very mixed! "I think Lauren will live Abi dies but they save Abi's baby," one wrote. Another suggested: "I think Lauren will die as when the doctor came to Tanya and Max it was Lauren's doctor and Lauren was bleeding and she was in theatre but Abi just went for a scan which said she has brain damage." A third simply added: "I really hope both Lauren and Abi survive."

Lauren and Abi Branning fell off the roof of the Queen Vic on Christmas Day

It was revealed that both Jacqueline and Lorna did their own stunts, and were filming at 2.00am with a wind and rain machine in order to film the dramatic scenes. Speaking at a press day last week attended by HELLO! Online, Jacqueline spoke about just how "terrifying" it was to film the stunts. She said: "Lorna was not scared at all – I was terrified. But in fairness she could see where she was falling and I was falling backwards." Jake Wood, who plays their on-screen dad Max Branning, added that he wouldn’t have been able to do the stunts: "I wouldn’t have done it, they were very brave. The platform was very high."