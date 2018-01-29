WATCH: Cher sings iconic ABBA song in new Mamma Mia 2 trailer Cher will star in Mamma Mia 2! as Meryl Streep's mother

Fans of the first Mamma Mia! film were thrilled to discover that the iconic performer Cher would be joining the cast as Donna Sheridan's (Meryl Streep) mother and Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother. Now, the If I Could Turn Back Time singer has shared a new trailer on her Facebook page, which revealed that she will perform the hit ABBA song, Fernando.Cher captioned the video: "Can you hear the drums Fernando? #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain". The clip shows the star arrive at her granddaughter's party, despite not being invited, telling her: "That's the best kind of party, little girl."

She then appears at the top of the stairs, ready to perform in a stunning golden outfit, while her version of the song is played for the rest of the trailer. Her fans were quick to discuss the clip, with one writing: "Just saw her show in Vegas again, five times now!!! So excited to see her back in the big screen," while another added: "Cher and Meryl… what else do you need!" Amanda recently opened up about what fans could expect from the Mamma Mia sequel, telling Entertainment Weekly: "Truthfully, when they were like, 'We're making Mamma Mia 2,' I was like, 'That's going to be terrible.' But it's not! It's amazing… I actually had a better time than I did shooting the first movie. Everybody's back together and it's been 10 years. There's so much love and so much family that it's infused 100 times in this movie. It was so unexpected for me."

READ: Fans react to Mamma Mia 2 trailer surprise

Cher performs Fernandoin the sequel

Dominic Cooper, who will reprise his role as Sophie's partner, Skye, told Digital Spy: "I thought it was going to resurface much more quickly than this, but what's great is that they've waited. They haven't just immediately thrown another one out there on the back of the success of the last one. They've waited for a script to come along that makes sense and is fun and is gonna be as exciting for fans of the original, and that's really important."